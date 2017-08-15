Hurricane Gert begins turn toward northeast in Atlanta Ocean
MIAMI — Forecasters say Gert, the second hurricane of the season in the Atlantic Ocean, has begun its turn toward the northeast.
The National Hurricane Center says Gert was about 420 miles (675
No coastal watches or warnings are in effect.
The weather advisory says a gradual turn toward the northeast with an increase in forward speed is expected through the next couple of days.
Swells generated by Gert will spread northward along the East coast of the United States from North Carolina northward to New York. Swells also are expected to affect Bermuda. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.