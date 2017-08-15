Mom called police over threatening acts by Virginia driver

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Records from 911 calls show the driver charged with killing a woman at a white nationalist rally in Virginia was previously accused of beating his mother and threatening her with a knife.

Authorities say 20-year-old James Fields drove his car into a crowd of counter-protesters Saturday in Charlottesville. At least two dozen were wounded in addition to the woman killed.

The records from the Florence Police Department in Kentucky show the man's mother had called police in 2011. Records show Fields' mother, Samantha Bloom, told police he stood behind her wielding a 12-inch knife. Bloom is disabled and uses a wheelchair.