Mormon church specifically condemns white supremacy

SALT LAKE CITY — The Mormon church is specifically condemning white supremacist attitudes in its strongest statement since a Virginia rally over a Confederate War monument descended into deadly violence.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said Tuesday that any members who promote white-supremacist views aren't adhering to its teachings.

Leaders say that some in white supremacist communities assert the Mormon church is neutral or even supportive of their views, but "nothing could be further from the truth."

Leaders say such views are morally wrong and sinful.

A church spokesman declined further comment.