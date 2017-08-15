New charges in crackdown on violent Long Island gangs
A
A
Share via Email
CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. — Federal authorities have unsealed a new indictment in the continuing crackdown against violent gangs on Long Island.
Acting U.S. Attorney Bridget M. Rohde says three more Bloods members from the Nassau County hamlet of Roosevelt face charges stemming from the Bloods' war with the Crips gang.
The updated indictment names seven defendants and adds charges that include racketeering and conspiracy to murder rival gang members.
About 20 Crips members were previously arrested.
In
President Donald Trump visited the area in July and pledged to "destroy" MS-13 and similar organizations.
Most Popular
-
Former N.S. premier Darrell Dexter to start teaching at Dalhousie University
-
Halifax shows solidarity with Charlottesville: Rally at Cornwallis statue to protest white supremacy
-
Grocery store that creates 'absolutely no packaging waste' opens doors
-
Updated: Alberta UCP candidates spar over Rebel Media's Charlottesville coverage