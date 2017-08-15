New Jersey bomb evidence OK at trial of bombing defendant
NEW YORK — A judge says evidence related to New Jersey bombs can be admitted at the October trial of a man charged in a 2016 New York bombing that injured 30 people.
Federal Judge Richard Berman on Tuesday said jurors at Ahmad Khan Rahimi's trial can hear about a pipe bomb detonated near a charity run in Seaside Park, New Jersey, and a bomb left in an Elizabeth, New Jersey, trash can.
The Afghanistan-born man from Elizabeth was arrested soon after a Sept. 17 bombing in Manhattan's Chelsea
The judge says prosecutors can introduce a journal seized from Rahimi referencing terrorism and a jihadi book. He has excluded evidence Rahimi used a gun in a shootout with Linden, New Jersey, police officers or tried to flee.