New Jersey bomb evidence OK at trial of bombing defendant

NEW YORK — A judge says evidence related to New Jersey bombs can be admitted at the October trial of a man charged in a 2016 New York bombing that injured 30 people.

Federal Judge Richard Berman on Tuesday said jurors at Ahmad Khan Rahimi's trial can hear about a pipe bomb detonated near a charity run in Seaside Park, New Jersey, and a bomb left in an Elizabeth, New Jersey, trash can.

The Afghanistan-born man from Elizabeth was arrested soon after a Sept. 17 bombing in Manhattan's Chelsea neighbourhood . He has pleaded not guilty.