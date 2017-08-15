Obama's post-Charlottesville tweet gets Twitter love
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Former President Barack Obama's tweet in response to the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend is already one of the platform's most-liked posts.
Obama tweeted Saturday night: "No one is born hating another person because of the
By Tuesday morning, the tweet had more than 2.4 million likes, making it the second most-liked tweet of all time. Ariana Grande's tweet following a deadly bombing at her concert in England holds the top spot with 2.7 million likes.