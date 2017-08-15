Officer accused of mocking death during Virginia rally

SHIVELY, Ky. — A Kentucky police officer faces disciplinary action in connection to a Facebook post mocking the death of a woman struck and killed after a car rammed into a counter-protest at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Shively Police Lt. Col. Josh Myers says Officer Morris Rinehardt was placed on paid administrative leave Monday and an internal investigation is underway.

News outlets report the post on Rinehardt's personal Facebook page pictured a car with a caption that says, "When you were born a Challenger but identify as a Ram." The man charged in the Charlottesville rally was driving a Dodge Challenger.

Myers says potential punishment ranges from six days suspension to termination.