Oregon governor expands abortion, reproductive coverage

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Tuesday signed into law what proponents called America's most progressive reproductive health policy, expanding coverage on abortions and other reproductive services to thousands of Oregonians, regardless of income, citizenship status or gender identity.

The Pro-Choice Coalition of Oregon said it is the first legislation in the United States to comprehensively address systemic barriers to accessing reproductive health care. Opponents have noted that this will force taxpayers, even those who object morally to abortions, to assume some of the costs.

Oregon's legislation was introduced largely in response to Republican congressional attempts to repeal former President Barack Obama's health care law, which includes minimum coverage requirements for reproductive services.