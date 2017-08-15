'Outdoors Bandit' suspect nabbed trying to board Belgium jet

SALT LAKE CITY — A suspect in more than a half-dozen Idaho and Utah bank robberies nicknamed the "Great Outdoors Bandit" has been arrested at Los Angeles International Airport where authorities said he was trying to board a flight bound for Belgium.

Federal prosecutors said Monday Josue Daniel Alfaro was taken into custody on Sunday.

The suspect was given the nickname because bank security cameras caught images of him wearing flannel shirts and jeans and because witnesses described him as "outdoorsy."

The suspect also wore a hat promoting Cabela's, the U.S. retailer that sells hunting, fishing and camping supplies.

Alfaro is accused of robbing a credit union in Orem, Utah in May and six banks in Idaho from December 2016 through August.

Efforts to locate an attorney for Alfaro were not immediately successful on Tuesday.

Alfaro was charged Friday in a federal criminal complaint in Boise, Idaho and appeared before a U.S. magistrate in federal court in Los Angeles on Monday. But no court records on the case were available Tuesday on either court systems' online filing system.

Barbara Layman, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Boise did not immediately return a telephone call seeking comment.