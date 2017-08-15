Pence expected to praise economic reforms in Argentina
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina —
Pence is expected to meet with local officials, hold a joint press conference with Macri, and deliver a speech as the Buenos Aires stock exchange focused on economic ties between the two countries. Pence is on a week-long visit to Latin America.
Investors have praised Macri's decision to cut government spending, reduce taxes on exports and end economic distortions that led to years of high consumer prices under his predecessor.
Macri and President Donald Trump enjoy a personal relationship dating back years from their days as businessmen. Both hope to leverage those ties to boost U.S.-Argentina relations.