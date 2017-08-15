Political feud erupts between Australia and New Zealand

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Like squabbling siblings, New Zealand and Australia have close ties but also a rivalry that can sometimes turn ugly.

That tension spilled into politics on Tuesday, when Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop accused New Zealand's opposition Labour Party of conspiring to undermine her government, a claim New Zealand lawmakers say is "false" and "utter nonsense."

The unlikely dispute involves Barnaby Joyce, Australia's deputy prime minister. Joyce said Monday he'd been advised he was a New Zealand citizen and an Australian court was being asked to determine if he should be kicked out of parliament because Australia's constitution bans lawmakers from being dual citizens.