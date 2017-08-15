Prosecutors seek records related to Inauguration Day protest

WASHINGTON — U.S. prosecutors are trying to force a company to turn over what it says is a vast amount of information related to a website used to organize Inauguration Day protests that turned destructive.

More than 200 people were charged after protesters broke windows and set fire to a limousine on President Donald Trump's Inauguration Day on Jan. 20. Prosecutors say the website disruptj20.org was used for planning the disturbances. It obtained a search warrant for the company that hosted the website , DreamHost.

DreamHost says the warrant seeking information about the 1.3 million visitors to the site and other information is "sweeping" and violates the Constitution and a federal privacy law.