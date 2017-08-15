Racial politics haunt GOP in Trump era

NEW YORK — The violence in Virginia over a Confederate War monument is highlighting the Republican Party's struggles with race in the age of President Donald Trump.

The issue is s adding to tensions within an already divided GOP. And the broader debate over Confederate symbols, like Trump's call for a massive wall along the Mexican border, exposes a political reality that continues to shape the modern-day Republican Party. That includes "dog whistle" politics that seize on many whites' fears and resonate with some of the GOP's most passionate voters.