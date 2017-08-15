Reports: Turkey detains Interpol-sought Belgian IS suspect

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish media reports say police in Istanbul have apprehended a suspected Islamic State group militant wanted by Interpol.

State-run Anadolu Agency said Tuesday that the Belgian national was detained in an anti-terrorism operation last week.

Hurriyet newspaper identified the man as Mehdi A. and said authorities believe he arrived in Istanbul to carry out a "sensational act."

The paper's online edition said the suspect was sought by Interpol for the past three years and was allegedly in charge of French-speaking militants within IS. The man joined IS in Syria together with his wife and children in 2014, according to the report.

Police in Istanbul wouldn't comment on the reports.