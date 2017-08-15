Snyder kayaks in the Upper Peninsula to promote tourism

MUNISING, Mich. — Gov. Rick Snyder has kayaked around Grand Island in Lake Superior to promote tourism.

Snyder began a tour of the Upper Peninsula on Tuesday by paddling near Munising and later visiting the Pictured Rocks Interpretive Center. He says he and other officials went under an arch and into a "beautiful" cave, calling the experience "pure Michigan."

He told reporters he saw three eagles in one tree alone. Officials are focused on promoting Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore and other popular tourism spots as a destination other times of the year — not just summer.

Later, Snyder promoted professional trades instruction programs at a high school in Ishpeming.