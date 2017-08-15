Suspected Islamist militant killed in Bangladesh raid

NEW DELHI — An official says a suspected Islamist militant has died in an explosion inside a hotel in Bangladesh's capital during a raid on an alleged hideout.

Police chief A.K.M. Shahidul Hoque said that the man died in the explosion during the raid that began early Tuesday.

Police identified the man as Saiful Islam, a college student. Details of his allegiance to any Islamist groups were not immediately clear.

Some officials said a portion of the wall of the hotel fell from the force of the blasts.

It was not immediately clear if any other suspects were in the Hotel Olio International in downtown Dhaka.