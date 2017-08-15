Swift sends flowers to Denver company that supported her

NEW YORK — Taylor Swift is returning the love to a Denver company that created colorful signs out of Post-its of her song lyrics like "Fearless" and "Begin Again" in its windows during her trial.

The singer sent the team at Craftsy, an online site for crafts, an assortment of flowers Tuesday with a note thanking the company for "brightening my day for every day I was in Denver."

A spokesman at Craftsy said they are "absolutely thrilled."

Craftsy posted a photo of its employees posing with the flowers on its official Twitter account.