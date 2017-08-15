News / World

Taylor Swift hopes to inspire assault victims after trial

DENVER — Soon after a jury determined that Taylor Swift had been groped by a radio station host before a concert in Denver, the singer-songwriter vowed to become a voice and example for other victims of sexual assault.

Jurors on Monday sided with Swift, who said former Denver DJ David Mueller groped her during a photo op four years ago. At her request, they awarded her $1 in damages.

Mueller sued Swift for up to $3 million, saying the allegation cost him his job. Swift countersued, claiming assault and battery.

Nancy Leong, a law professor at the University of Denver, says the verdict is important because "we are getting to the point in society that women are believed in court."

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular