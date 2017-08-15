The Latest: Closings begin in Bundy standoff case in Nevada

LAS VEGAS — The Latest on trial of four men accused of wielding assault-style weapons to stop federal agents from rounding up anti-government figure Cliven Bundy's cattle in April 2014 (all times local):

A prosecutor is relying heavily on photos during closing arguments to a jury being asked to decide if four men should go to prison for decades for displaying assault-style weapons to stop federal agents from rounding up anti-government figure Cliven Bundy's cattle in April 2014.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Nadia Ahmed said Tuesday that Scott Drexler, Ricky Lovelien, Eric Parker and Steven Stewart had firearms, not flags or signs, at the confrontation near the rural Nevada town of Bunkerville.

Attorneys for the four men will summarize their defences before the jury in Las Vegas begins deliberating on 10 conspiracy, weapon, assault on a federal agent and other charges.

Bundy, two sons and two other defendants are due for trial later this year.

Six other defendants, including two other Bundy sons, are slated for trial next year.

Trial is nearing an end in Las Vegas for four men accused of wielding assault-style weapons during a protest to stop federal agents from rounding up cattle belonging to rancher and anti-government figure Cliven Bundy in April 2014.

After four weeks of testimony, closing arguments are scheduled Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the retrial of Scott Drexler, Ricky Lovelien, Eric Parker and Steven Stewart.

A jury in April found two other co-defendants guilty of some charges, but failed to reach verdicts for the four.

Each faces 11 conspiracy, weapon, assault on a federal agent and other charges carrying the possibility of decades in federal prison.

The case is a prelude to trial expected later this year for Bundy, his sons Ammon and Ryan, and two other defendants.