The Latest: Prosecutors blast acquittals in 'Top Chef' case

BOSTON — The Latest on the acquittal of four Teamsters accused of attempted to extort jobs from a production company filming the "Top Chef" TV reality show near Boston in 2014 (all times local):

2:10 p.m.

Federal prosecutors say they still believe four Teamsters acquitted of attempting to extort jobs from a company filming the "Top Chef" TV show "crossed the line" and broke the law.

Acting U.S. Attorney William Weinreb released a statement after the men were cleared of attempted extortion and conspiracy charges Tuesday. Weinreb called their conduct "an affront to all of the hard-working and law-abiding members of organized labour ."

During the trial, prosecutors said the men threatened and harassed the nonunion crew and cast of "Top Chef," including host Padma Lakshmi.

Lakshmi testified that she was "terrified" when one of the men confronted her outside a Boston-area restaurant where the show filmed in 2014.

Lawyers for the men insisted they were merely demonstrating against the nonunion crew.

___

11:10 a.m.

