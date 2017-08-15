The Latest: Utah polls open in 3-way GOP race for House seat
SALT LAKE CITY — The Latest on the Republican primary race to replace U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz of Utah (all times local):
9:30 a.m.
Polls are open for Utah voters picking a Republican candidate in the race to replace U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz.
GOP voters will choose one of three candidates Tuesday: Popular mayor John Curtis, former state lawmaker Chris Herrod or newcomer Tanner Ainge, son of Boston Celtics president Danny Ainge.
The winner of Tuesday's race will be the odds-on
Curtis is generally
The race has brought nearly $1 million in spending from out-of-state organizations and superPACs on top of $600,000 in contributions to the candidates.
6 a.m.
Three GOP candidates hoping to replace Jason Chaffetz in Congress face off in a primary election Tuesday.
Chaffetz abruptly stepped down in June, leaving a vacancy in the heavily Republican 3rd Congressional District.
The winner of Tuesday's race is expected to win the general election in November.
Moderate Utah Republicans have backed a popular mayor, John Curtis.
Those further to the right have split their support behind Chris Herrod, a former state lawmaker known for strict immigration positions, and Tanner Ainge, a business consultant, first-time candidate and son of Boston Celtics president Danny Ainge.
So far, out-of-state organizations and superPACs have spent about $900,000 — on top of about $600,000 in campaign contributions collected by the three Republican candidates.