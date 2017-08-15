The Latest: Utah polls open in 3-way GOP race for House seat

SALT LAKE CITY — The Latest on the Republican primary race to replace U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz of Utah (all times local):

9:30 a.m.

Polls are open for Utah voters picking a Republican candidate in the race to replace U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz.

GOP voters will choose one of three candidates Tuesday: Popular mayor John Curtis, former state lawmaker Chris Herrod or newcomer Tanner Ainge, son of Boston Celtics president Danny Ainge.

The winner of Tuesday's race will be the odds-on favourite to win the November general election in the heavily Republican district.

Curtis is generally favoured by more moderate Utah Republicans, while Herrod is known for strict immigration positions and Ainge has touted his business experience.

The race has brought nearly $1 million in spending from out-of-state organizations and superPACs on top of $600,000 in contributions to the candidates.

