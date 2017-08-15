The Latest: Walmart CEO criticizes Trump on race response

WASHINGTON — The Latest on reaction from U.S. business leaders on the administration's response to violent protests in Charlottesville, Virginia (all times local):

3:25 p.m.

Wal-Mart CEO Doug McMillon is criticizing President Donald Trump's initial response to violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, at a white supremacist rally.

But McMillon appears willing to stay on a panel of informal corporate advisers for the president.

He says in a note to Wal-Mart employees that "(We) too felt that he missed a critical opportunity to help bring our country together by unequivocally rejecting the appalling actions of white supremacists."

But McMillion says the president's later condemnation of racism was a "step in the right direction."

___

2:30 p.m.

A fourth business leader has resigned from President Donald Trump's White House jobs panel. It's the latest sign that corporate America's romance with Trump is faltering after his initial half-hearted response to violence by white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The chief executives for Merck, Under Armour and Intel and now the president of the Alliance for American Manufacturing have resigned from the informal panel.