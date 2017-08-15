The Latest: Wildfire near Greek capital burns for 3rd day

LISBON, Portugal — The Latest on wildfires in Europe (all times local):

1:20 p.m.

About 350 Greek firefighters and soldiers, assisted by water-dropping planes and dozens of fire trucks are struggling to contain a large wildfire raging for three days through pine forests north of Athens.

Nobody has been injured by the blaze between Varnavas and Kalamos, 45 kilometres (28 miles) from Athens, but at least 20 homes have been damaged.

Officials said inhabited areas weren't in direct danger Tuesday. Nine water-dropping planes and helicopters were leading efforts to stop the fire, which ate deep into some of the few remaining pristine forests near Athens.

A smoky haze from the blaze that started Sunday hung over much of Athens, while ash drifted throughout the capital.

Firefighters were also battling big blazes in the southern Peloponnese area and the western island of Zakynthos.

___

11:20 a.m.

Portuguese officials say 3,000 firefighters are struggling to put out more than 150 raging wildfires in Portugal, as persistent hot and dry weather stoke the flames.

In one case, more than 800 firefighters supported by air units are concentrating Tuesday on extinguishing a large blaze near the central town of Vila dei Rei.

Portuguese public television RTP showed images of towering flames illuminating the night which by morning had left large swathes of scorched forest near the town, where authorities evacuated 112 people Monday.

Civil Protection Agency spokeswoman Patricia Gaspar said Tuesday that 55 people had been injured, including four with serious injuries, in Portugal since Aug. 9.