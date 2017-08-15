Top US military officer notes 'difficult issues' with China

BEIJING — The top U.S. military officer has told a top Chinese general that the U.S. and China have "many difficult issues" to work through, but that he hopes meetings between the sides this week will lead to progress.

Marine Corps Gen. Joseph Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, made the remarks Tuesday at the opening of a meeting with Fang Fenghui, chief of the People's Liberation Army's joint staff department.

U.S. officials say Dunford's visit aims to create a mechanism for improving communication between the sides, especially on sensitive issues such as North Korea.