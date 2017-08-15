Trump congratulates Kenyan president on winning re-election

NAIROBI, Kenya — United States President Donald Trump has congratulated Kenya's president on his re-election and the country for conducting "a peaceful, fair, and transparent contest."

Trump praised Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on his win to a second term, despite opposition leader Raila Odinga's allegation that the results were fraudulent.

A statement from the office of the White House press secretary said Tuesday the U.S. government is troubled by reports that demonstrations opposing Kenyatta's win have turned violent and urged Kenyans to resolve disputes lawfully.