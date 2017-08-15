UK inflation lower than expected, easing rate hike prospects
LONDON — Consumer price inflation in Britain unexpectedly held steady in July at an annual rate of 2.6
The reading from the Office for National Statistics was short of economists' expectations for 2.7
Homeowners on flexible mortgages and consumers with increasing debt have been on guard for a possible rise in interest rates as inflation has risen above the Bank of England's target of 2
Inflation in Britain has risen sharply over the past year since the country voted to leave the EU, a decision that caused a fall in the pound of about 15
The rise in inflation has hurt living standards as price increases outstrip annual wage rises, which are running at below 2
"While inflation has plateaued in recent months, current levels are nonetheless placing significant pressure on consumers," said Jack Coy, economist at the Centre for Economics and Business Research.
The fact that inflation is not rising further could prompt some cheer both among policymakers at the central bank and consumers.
Among rate-setters, it could strengthen the hand of those urging to not raise interest rates. Earlier this month, the bank's rate-setting panel voted 6-2 in
And if the inflation spike has run its course, that would potentially be good news for consumers, especially if wage increases remain modest.
One bit of bad news for consumers was the confirmation that regulated rail fares, such as annual season tickets, will rise by up to 3.6
"The huge hike in fares confirmed today is another kick in the teeth for passengers who already fork out colossal sums to travel on rammed out, unreliable trains while the private operators are laughing all the way to the bank," said Rail, Maritime and Transport union leader Mick Cash.