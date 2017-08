WASHINGTON — U.S. businesses increased their stockpiles in June by the largest amount in seven months, while sales also rose.

The Commerce Department says business inventories rose by a seasonally adjusted 0.5 per cent in June, following May's gain of 0.3 per cent . It was the best showing since inventories had risen 0.9 per cent in November.

Sales increased 0.3 per cent , an improvement over the slight 0.1 per cent gain in May.

Economists expect that inventory growth will strengthen further in coming months and help support overall economic expansion.