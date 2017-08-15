US stocks start lower as retailers take early losses
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks are mostly lower Tuesday morning after weak results from retailers including Home Depot, Coach and Advance Auto Parts help pull the market lower. Bond prices are falling and yields are climbing, which is giving banks a lift. Stocks are coming off their biggest one-day gain in more than three months as the market recovered from last week's turmoil.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index dipped 3 points, or 0.1
PARKED: Auto parts retailer Advance Auto Parts tumbled after it slashed its annual forecasts. The company and its competitors are facing weakening demand because car sales are slowing down from their recent record pace. Meanwhile competition from online retailers is growing. Advance Auto Parts dropped 21.55, or 19.7
BERKSHIRE BUYING AND SELLING: Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought stock in Synchrony Financial and picked up more shares of Bank of New York Mellon. It sold its remaining shares of General Electric and continued to reduce its stake in IBM. Synchrony gained $1.11, or 3.7
COACH GOES COLD: Luxury retailer Coach tumbled after its fourth-quarter sales and its profit forecast for the current fiscal year came up short of analyst estimates. Its shares fell $5.90, or 12.3
BONDS: Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.26
ECONOMICS: Consumers went out shopping in a big way in July and U.S. retail sales grew by the biggest amount this year. Retail sales have not been great in 2017, and consumer spending accounts for around 70
ENERGY: U.S. crude oil lost 39 cents to $47.20 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, the international standard, slipped 49 cents, or 1
CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 110.72 yen from 109.63 yen. The euro fell to $1.1706 from $1.1782.
OVERSEAS: France's CAC 40 was up 0.5
___
AP Markets Writer Marley Jay can be reached at http://twitter.com/MarleyJayAP His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/marley%20jay