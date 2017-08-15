Violin-playing protester freed from jail in Venezuela

CARACAS, Venezuela — A Venezuelan violinist who is a well-known face of protests against his country's socialist government has been freed after more than two weeks in prison.

The office of Venezuela's chief prosecutor said Tuesday night that a court granted its request for Wuilly Arteaga to be let out on parole. He was detained last month during a protest and his lawyers have said he was beaten with his violin while during custody.

The 23-year-old musician skyrocketed to fame after he and his violin were dragged to the ground by national guardsmen during a confrontation with protesters.