Zimbabwe's first lady accused of assault in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG — The wife of Zimbabwe's president handed herself over to police in South Africa on Tuesday after being accused of assaulting a young woman Sunday night at an upscale Johannesburg hotel, South Africa's police minister said.

Grace Mugabe was due to appear in court Tuesday afternoon, local news outlet eNCA reported.

Mugabe is "not under arrest because she co-operated and handed herself over," Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula said in a video posted on eNCA.

Twenty-year-old Gabriella Engels has accused Mugabe of assaulting her while she was visiting Mugabe's sons in a hotel room in an upscale Johannesburg suburb. She claims the first lady's bodyguards stood by and watched as Mugabe attacked her.

Engels posted several photos on social media showing a gash in her forehead, which she calls a result of the alleged encounter.

"I had no clue who this woman was when she started beating me," Engels told local radio station 702.

Police confirmed that a 20-year-old woman registered "a case of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm" on Monday, but said the suspect could not be named as she had not yet appeared in court.