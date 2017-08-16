10 Things to Know for Thursday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Thursday:

1. WHAT CHARLOTTESVILLE MOTHER SAID ABOUT FALLEN DAUGHTER

The mother of the young woman mowed down while protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, urges mourners to "make my daughter's death worthwhile" by confronting injustice the way she did.

2. WHERE FOUR CONFEDERATE MONUMENTS WERE QUIETLY REMOVED

Baltimore dismantles four Confederacy-related monuments, as similar ones around the U.S. are vandalized or set for removal.

3. HOW TRUMP'S CORPORATE COUNCILS DISBANDED

President Donald Trump abolished two of his White House business councils— the latest fallout from his combative comments on racially charged violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. Trump's relationship with business leaders was already fraught.

4. WHO THE ANTIFA COUNTERPROTESTERS ARE

The anti-fascist movement's members, often wearing black clothing and bandannas, have been a regular presence at protests around the U.S. in the last year.

5. WHY TRUMP'S SUPPORTERS STILL BACK HIM

The president's unflinchingly loyal base says his handling of the deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville has not lessened their support.

6. WHY MINORITIES FIND TRUMP'S REMARKS TROUBLING

Many say President Trump's response to the violence only fanned racial flames, and revived a painful past for minorities and the activists who once led the civil rights movement.

7. WHO'S MORE TRUSTED THAN TRUMP AROUND THE WORLD

Vladimir Putin is more trusted than the president to do the right thing for the world among citizens of numerous U.S. allies, including Japan, South Korea and seven European NATO members, according to a new survey.

8. EXPRESS SCRIPTS TO LIMIT OPIOIDS

The nation's largest pharmacy benefit manager will limit the number and strength of opioid drugs prescribed to first-time users as part of an effort to curb an epidemic affecting millions of Americans.

9. HOW JAPANESE WORKERS REVERE AUTOMATION

The debate over machines snatching jobs from people is muted in Japan, where birth rates have been sinking for decades, raising fears of a labour shortage.

