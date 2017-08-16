5 people treated after Florida hotel worker mixes chemicals

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Five people have been taken to a hospital after chemicals were mixed at a hotel near Walt Disney World in Florida.

Osceola County Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Danny McAvoy tells local news outlets that a worker at the Park Inn by Radisson in Kissimmee was mixing chlorine and bleach Wednesday morning when the chemicals reacted poorly.

McAvoy says the mixture boiled over and burned the worker's hand. Four other people complained of breathing issues because of the fumes.

The people who were injured have not been identified.

McAvoy says described the chemical grade was stronger than household chlorine but not as strong as the chlorine used in swimming pools.

The building has not structural damage.