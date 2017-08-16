News / World

Baby, 2 women among 13 killed by falling tree on Madeira

A body lies on the covered on the ground after a falling tree killed people near Funchal on the island of Madeira Portugal in this image taken from video Tuesday Aug.15, 2017. Portuguese media has reported that people died when they were crushed by a falling tree during at a popular religious festival on the island of Madeira. (TVI via AP)

LISBON, Portugal — Authorities say a 12-month-old baby and two foreign women were among the 13 people killed when a huge oak tree crashed down on an outdoor religious festival in Portugal's Madeira Islands.

Miguel Reis, a local health official, says the foreigners killed in Tuesday's accident were a 42-year-old French woman and a 31-year-old Hungarian woman.

Madeira is a popular European vacation destination.

Reis told a news conference Wednesday in Funchal, Madeira's capital, that seven people, including two children, remained hospitalized of the 49 who were injured in the accident. The children are a 2-year-old French child and a 14-year-old Portuguese.

Reis said officials hope to conclude autopsies in the accident by the end of the week.

