Big Ben backlash: Plan to silence beloved bell under review

LONDON — British Parliament officials say they will review plans to silence Big Ben during four years of repairs after politicians criticized the lengthy muting of the beloved bell.

Prime Minister Theresa May said Wednesday that "it can't be right for Big Ben to be silent for four years."

The bell has sounded the time from Parliament's clock tower since 1859, but it's due to fall silent on Monday so repairs can be carried out on the Victorian clock tower.

The work is expected to last until 2021. Officials say the silencing is needed "to ensure the safety of those working in the tower."