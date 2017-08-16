Brazil congressman ordered to pay for offensive remark

SAO PAULO — The Federal Appeals Court has ordered a conservative Brazilian congressman to pay a colleague more than $3,000 for saying she wasn't worth raping.

Judge Nancy Andrighi on Tuesday ordered Jair Bolsonaro to pay Maria do Rosario 10,000 reals ($3,125) for saying in a December 2014 newspaper interview that she is not "worth raping; she is very ugly."

One day before the interview, Bolsonaro said on the floor of Congress that do Rosario had called him a "rapist" in 2003 and added that he would not rape her because she didn't "deserve it."