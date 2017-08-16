Brazil's top court favours indigenous groups in land dispute

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil's top court is ruling against a state that sought federal compensation for the lands of two indigenous reserves.

Wednesday's ruling is a defeat for groups trying to limit land claims by indigenous peoples, who argue their way of life has increasingly come under attack by the administration of President Michel Temer.

The large state of Mato Grosso on the border with Bolivia had argued that the two reserves were created in the 1960s on state lands.

In an 8-0 decision, the Supreme Federal Tribunal disagreed, saying the land actually was owned by federal government.