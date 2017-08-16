Cambodia's tax agency denies crackdown is political

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — Cambodian tax authorities have denied there is a political motive for a crackdown on delinquent taxpayers that prominently targets media and civil society organizations critical of the government.

The Department of Taxation says the motive for seeking the tax payments is to support the national budget, and it is only an effort to make such organizations comply with the law.

Those singled out by the tax collectors include a long-established English-language newspaper, The Cambodia Daily, two U.S. government-funded radio stations, the Voice of America and Radio Free Asia, and local human rights groups.