Catholic school teacher convicted of child rape freed early

PHILADELPHIA — A former Catholic school teacher convicted of child rape has been released from a Pennsylvania prison early amid questions about his accuser's truthfulness.

Authorities say 54-year-old Bernard Shero was released Wednesday after a judge threw out his conviction.

Court documents show Shero's appeal raises suspicion the testimony of a man who said Shero and two priests molested him when he was an altar boy in the 1990s had been fabricated.

The accuser's claim he was passed among the three church officials and repeatedly sexually assaulted helped convict them. The man has settled his claims against the church in an undisclosed agreement.

Shero's attorney says he's "deeply concerned with the way the prosecution took place."