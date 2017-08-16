Colorado resort won't host anti-immigration conference
A
A
Share via Email
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado resort said Wednesday that it will not host a conference organized by a national anti-immigration group following criticism in the wake of violent protests in Charlottesville, Virginia.
The Cheyenne Mountain Resort in Colorado Springs did not offer any explanation or comment on the cancellation of the VDARE Foundation conference that had been planned for April, other than saying that it "remained committed to respecting the privacy guests at the resort."
The Connecticut-based VDARE Foundation, a tax exempt charity, posted a notice about the event being
The organizer of the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Jason Kessler, is a contributing writer to VDARE's
Brimelow said he planned to issue a statement later. On the
He has previously denied that his group and
The group planned to hold a conference at a lodge in Yosemite National Park earlier this year. But its private operator
Opponents of the Colorado gathering launched an online petition to pressure the resort to back out. On Tuesday, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, a Republican and former state attorney general, said the city would not provide any support or resources for the gathering and said it was committed to enforcing anti-discrimination laws.
"I know I am joined by many Colorado Springs residents when I say I appreciate Cheyenne Mountain Resort's action to cancel this conference, and its conscientious decision not to bring this group to Colorado Springs," he said Wednesday.