DHL, Ford unveil jointly made electric delivery van

BERLIN — Deutsche Post DHL Group and U.S. automaker Ford have unveiled a jointly manufactured electric delivery van amid growing demand for emission-free utility vehicles.

The StreetScooter WORK XL merges a Ford Transit chassis with an electric drivetrain designed for the German logistics giant.

It's the third and largest electric delivery van made by DHL, which began manufacturing its own vehicles after finding none that met its specifications.

DHL plans to put 2,500 of the new electric vans on the streets of major cities by the end of 2018. Each van will save 5 metrics tons (5.5 tons) of carbon dioxide a year.