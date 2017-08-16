DJ says taking Taylor Swift to court was only option

DENVER — The former radio host who lost a groping lawsuit to Taylor Swift in federal court this week says he realizes the case was in the pop star's favour , but he had no interest in backing down.

David Mueller told The Associated Press someone he knew suggested he pull out of the case early, but he refused.

A six-woman, two-man jury determined Monday that Mueller groped Swift during a photo op before a concert in Denver in 2013. In keeping with Swift's request, they awarded her $1 in damages.

Swift's team initially tried to keep the accusation quiet by not reporting the incident to police, and instead contacting Mueller's bosses.

But it became public when Mueller sued Swift for up to $3 million, claiming her allegation cost him his job.