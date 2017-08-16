FBI offers $30K reward for info in Minnesota mosque bombing

MINNEAPOLIS — The FBI is offering a $30,000 reward for information in the bombing of a Minnesota mosque earlier this month.

The FBI's Minneapolis Division announced the reward in a tweet Wednesday. The FBI says finding whoever was responsible for the Aug. 5 explosion at the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington remains its "top priority."

The explosion happened early on a Saturday just before morning prayers and caused extensive damage to the imam's office. No one was injured.

Muslim advocacy groups and Twin Cities' mosques are separately offering a combined $24,000 reward.