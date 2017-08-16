Fed officials split in July over inflation worries

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve policymakers were worried last month about inflation, but for two opposing reasons.

One group of Federal Reserve policymakers felt inflation was falling too low and argued for caution in raising interest rates. Others expressed concerns that delaying further rate hikes could push inflation higher into dangerous territory.

The policy debate was revealed with release of the minutes of the Fed's July 25-26 meeting. Officials eventually made a unanimous decision to keep its key policy rate unchanged.