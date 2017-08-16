Florida man pleads guilty in 2016 Jewish centre bomb plot

MIAMI — A Florida man has pleaded guilty to plotting to bomb a Jewish centre during Passover.

A U.S. Department of Justice statement said 41-year-old James Gonzalo Medina of Hollywood pleaded guilty Wednesday in Miami federal court to a federal hate crime and a charge of attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction.

Authorities said Medina admitted to planning to attack the Aventura Turnberry Jewish Center. Medina was arrested in April 2016 after approaching the centre with a fake bomb provided by an undercover FBI informant.

FBI recordings showed Medina allegedly supported the Islamic State terrorist group and claimed an obligation to attack Jews in the U.S.