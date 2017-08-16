Gains for health care and retail sectors send stocks higher
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks are rising Wednesday morning as retailers including Urban Outfitters and Target climb. That's helping retailers recover some of the sharp losses they took a day earlier. Health care companies and banks are also trading higher. Energy companies are lagging the rest of the market.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 5 points, or 0.2
URBAN OUTFITTERS STEPS OUT: Clothing and accessories retailer Urban Outfitters had a better second quarter than Wall Street expected, and analysts said there are some signs the company's business is recovering after years of struggles. The stock rose $3.94, or 23.4
Target also gained 58 cents, or 1.1
RETAIL RALLY: Many other store chains rose. Gap climbed 66 cents, or 3
EARLY LEADERS: Scientific instrument maker Agilent Technologies advanced $2.34, or 3.9
FED OUTLOOK: The Federal Reserve will release the minutes from its latest policy meeting on Wednesday. Investors will be looking for clues about its plans for interest rates and letting its balance sheet shrink.
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude rose 13 cents to $47.68 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, gained 25 cents to $51.05 a barrel in London.
BONDS: Bond prices dipped. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.28
CURRENCY: The dollar rose to 110.77 yen from 110.58 yen. The euro declined to $1.1700 from $1.1734.
OVERSEAS: France's CAC 40 rose 1.1
