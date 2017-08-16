Germany indicts Swiss man of espionage in tax evasion case

BERLIN — Authorities in Germany have formally indicted a Swiss citizen on suspicion of espionage for spying on German tax investigators.

Federal prosecutors say the 54-year-old man, identified only as Daniel M. due to German privacy rules, acted as an agent for Switzerland's intelligence service.

Prosecutors said in a statement Wednesday that M. was paid to obtain information on tax officials in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia between July 2011 and February 2015.

The state had purchased a stolen data CD containing details on German clients of Swiss banks, leading to numerous tax evasion cases.

Switzerland expressed outrage at the move by its northern neighbour , which followed leaks of similar data to American and French authorities.