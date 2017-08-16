Guyana says Venezuelan soldiers cross border, seek supplies

GEORGETOWN, Guyana — The army chief of staff in Guyana says authorities are investigating reports that soldiers from neighbouring Venezuela have crossed the border in search of food.

Brig. Gen. Patrick West said Wednesday that additional troops will be sent to the border region in response to complaints from indigenous groups in the remote western region of Guyana. West said people in the area have reported that Venezuelan soldiers have been asking for food and other supplies as well as robbing residents of the area.

The Indigenous Affairs Ministry reported that Venezuelan soldiers apologized to Guyanese soldiers in one recent incident and said they have not been resupplied in 45 days amid the deep economic crisis in their country.