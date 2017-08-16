News / World

How major US stock market indexes fared Wednesday

U.S. stocks rose slightly Wednesday as Urban Outfitters and Target helped retailers rally. That was enough to cancel out more losses for energy companies.

On Wednesday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 3.50 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 2,468.11.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 25.88 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 22,024.87.

The Nasdaq composite added 12.10 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 6,345.11.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies edged up 0.30 points to 1,383.53.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 26.79 points, or 1.1 per cent .

The Dow is up 166.55 points, or 0.8 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 88.55 points, or 1.4 per cent .

The Russell 200 is up 9.30 points, or 0.7 per cent .

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 229.28 points, or 10.2 per cent .

The Dow is up 2,262.27 points, or 11.4 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 961.99 points, or 17.9 per cent .

The Russell 2000 is up 26.40 points, or 1.9 per cent .

