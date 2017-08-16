India surveying the number of Rohingya refugees from Myanmar

NEW DELHI — An Indian Home Ministry official says state authorities are trying to determine the number of Muslim Rohingya refugees living in the country after fleeing persecution in neighbouring Myanmar, but there is no immediate plan to deport them.

Last week, Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju told Parliament that the government had directed state authorities to identify and deport illegal immigrants, including Rohingya.

On Wednesday, the Home Ministry official said state governments were trying to identify Rohingya. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to reporters.