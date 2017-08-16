Iran opposition leader under house arrest on hunger strike

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — An Iranian opposition leader who has been under house arrest since 2011 has begun a hunger strike over his detention.

A website associated with Mahdi Karroubi announced Wednesday that the 79-year-old cleric has stopped eating and is only taking heart medication.

The website quoted his wife, Fatemah Karroubi, as saying he wants a public trial and for security forces to vacate his home.

Karroubi suffers from heart disease and has been hospitalized previously while detained.